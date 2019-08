- The owners of LaGrange gun store spent Wednesday cleaning up and making repairs to a large hole in the side of their business left behind by a gang of thieves.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the FMJ Armory located at 2221 West Point Road responding to an alarm activation. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a large hole in the side of the building left behind by a vehicle which was used to ram into the building.

"They noticed a large hole in the side of the building where it appeared a vehicle had rammed through the building and at that point, they secured the exterior and the owner quickly discovered lots of weapons were missing inside, " Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Once inside the business, investigators said a concealed robbing crew smashed cases and took an unknown number of handguns and rifles before fleeing in the stolen truck.

LaGrange police said they located a stolen vehicle believed to have been used to ram the building located less than a half-mile away from the store, along Avery Drive.

"Were these gang bangers coming down and doing some work down here? We can't say at this point," Sgt. Smith revealed.

Deputies are hoping someone has information on the case or may have seen something in the area. They are asking anyone with information to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.