- A Lumpkin County family fears the worse after their daughter has not been heard from for nine days and a disturbing discovery underlines the importance of finding her quickly.

The parents of 21-year-old Hannah Bender said she would always communicate with them. Her mother, Carol Gilreath said her last text came in at 3:14 a.m. on Sept. 15.

"Not only was I her mother, we were best friends. It's been torture. Your emotions are gone. You can't sleep. You can't eat. All can't sleep," her mother said.

Lumpkin County investigators said they have found troubling evidence against the man she was last seen with, 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker. Deputies found Hannah's bloody clothes at an undisclosed campsite in the county, plus investigators found her cellphone and some bloody tools in another location in Dawson County.

The Lumpkin County sheriff said all of the evidence led him to secure a murder warrant against Stryker.

On Tuesday, in the early morning hours, investigators found the black Mazda pickup truck at a residence in Forsyth County. Investigators will not say whose residence it was.

Deputies have contacted the U.S. Marshal's Office and have put out a nationwide alert for Stryker and a person of interest, 78-yr-old Jerry Harper, who they believe is with him.

Investigators said they are still looking for a white 2000 Ford Explorer with the tag PXH4402.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-974-6824.