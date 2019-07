- Haralson County deputies need your help to find a man with advanced-stage Parkinson's disease who has been missing since Sunday night.

Officials say 53-year-old Timothy Robert Jones was last seen Sunday at 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Candy Kitchen Road in Temple, Georgia.

Jones has been diagnosed with advanced-stage Parkinson's disease and has been hallucinating that someone is out to hurt him, Harlson County officials said.

The missing man is 6-feet-1-inches tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help please call 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.