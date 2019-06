- Deputies from multiple counties came together Saturday morning to resume their search for a man who went missing while boating on Lake Lanier Friday evening.

Dive teams and dozens of deputies in boats are scouring the water near Vann’s Tavern.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the missing man was on a boat with several others when three people in total fell in the water.

Two people were rescued. The one man remains missing.

Family members gathered at the dock Saturday morning watching the search.

Vann’s Tavern area is closed to boaters until the search is concluded.