- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office hopes to reunite a lost goat with its rightful owner.

"Billy," as law enforcement officers are calling it, has been seen darting into traffic during the past few days near Bells Ferry Road and Highway 92.

The sheriff's office joked that the goat managed to lead deputies on a foot chase before being taken into "custody" near Legendary Tarn.

Billy is being held at the Cherokee County Animal Shelter. The animal's owner is asked to call the shelter.

Officials also said they think Billy is actually a "geep," which is a goat and sheep hybrid.