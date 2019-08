- Deputies in Bartow County need the public's help searching for a missing teenage girl last seen more than a week ago.

Ashley Ray, 16, was last seen Aug. 1 at her Bartow County home, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

Ray is described by deputies as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with dyed reddish-brown hair. She has a tattoo on both forearms and one on her chest that says "Ray Baby."

Investigators believe she may be in the Mableton area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.