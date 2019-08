- Coweta County deputies released new video of a huge meth bust on Interstate 85.

Detectives found eight pounds of meth worth more than $40,000.

A Grantville officer pulled over a car for speeding.

The man and woman inside said they were on the way to Panama City for vacation.

But the smell of marijuana was coming from the car. And eventually, deputies found a loaded meth pipe they believe the driver was about to smoke. And in the trunk were pounds of meth.

Shanna Edward and John Estrada are charged with trafficking meth.

Both are being held in Coweta County Jail without bond.