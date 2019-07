- Deputies in Hall County have released the identity of a 3-week-old infant killed after investigators said she was bitten by a dog.

It happened at a home in the 2900 block of Gillsville Highway just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Ruth Flores was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she later died.

Investigators said the child was sleeping in a bedroom when the attack took place. It was not immediately clear the type of dog which was involved.

The dog has been taken away by the Hall County Animal Control and Enforcement. Animal Control and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday evening.

