- A man who escaped while a Bibb County Sheriff's deputy was taking him to jail has been recaptured.

A deputy picked up Vashun Smith for a probation violation last week and put him in a transport van.

The deputy says Smith slid his handcuffed hands from the back of his body to the front then, popped the lock on the van's door and ran off.

Deputies and marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce captured Vashun walking away from a hotel on Eisenhower Parkway.

Deputies also arrested his girlfriend who they say was helping hide him.

