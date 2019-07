- The parents of a DeKalb County infant were arrested this week in connection to his overdose death earlier this year by sheriff's deputies.

Rachelle Rattrey, 24, and Tabares Tony Wadley, 26, both of Decatur, were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree child cruelty, and drug possession.

This started earlier this year when emergency crews responded to the family's home on Bermuda Run Court. Investigators said the one-year-old boy was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During a search warrant in March, investigators said they found numerous prescription drug containers on the floor of the residence along with less than an ounce of marijuana.

The warrants for the arrest of Rattrey and Wadley were obtained late last month.

Both were arrested at DeKalb County Magistrate Court and booked into the DeKalb County Jail Tuesday.