Deputies: North Georgia teacher found with drugs at school

- A North Georgia high school teacher is arrested with heroin on campus, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said students at Northwest Whitfield High School noticed Raquel Spencer acting strangely and notified officials.

The English teacher consented to a search and school officials reportedly found heroin. Spencer was taken to jail.

According to the Dalton Daily Citizen, she's been employed with the school since 2013 as a teacher, assistant cheerleading coach and assistant girls track and field coach.

School officials say if she is released, she will be “placed on administrative leave pending further proceedings regarding her employment.”