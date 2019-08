- The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of arson.

Michael Kenneth Blocker, 44, of Jesup, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for arson in the first degree. That charge stems from a fire at a home on Old Screven Road on June 16.

Authorities said a double-wide mobile home suffered major damage from the fire. Fire adults were inside at the time, but all escaped without injuries.

Investigators said the first was started on the front porch.

Deputies said Blocker has been spotted in Wayne and Long counties.

Anyone who sees his is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 912-427-5970.