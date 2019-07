- A wanted suspect was taken into custody in Banks County Monday afternoon after a massive multi-agency manhunt.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said the man was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Franklin County Sunday night. Deputies said he crashed at the end of that pursuit, leaving a young child in the car and he ran from the scene.

Deputies were focusing their search in the area of Highway 164 and Dodd Road.

Banks County deputies posted the suspect in the custody late Monday afternoon. His name has not yet been released.

Details surrounding what prompted the chase or why the suspect fled was not immediately known.

They credit the multiple Banks County agencies, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and several state agencies with helping in the search.