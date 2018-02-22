Deputies: Man steals elderly man's wallet

- Coweta County deputies are searching for a convenience store customer who stole an elderly, disabled man's wallet.

Store surveillance pictures show a man standing in line to buy a lottery ticket at the Olde Town Convenience Store at Roscoe Road and Newnan Crossing Bypass.

During the sale, the elderly man's wallet falls to the ground.

Investigators said the man behind him saw it all but said nothing. Instead, he picked it up and put it in his pocket when the clerk turned his back.

Deputies identify the man who they are looking for as Caleb Levert McCrary.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.