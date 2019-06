- A Hall County man has been arrested after deputies said he punched the windshield of a woman’s Jeep causing damage.

Eric Dwight Rider, 31, was booked into the Hall County Jail Tuesday on terroristic threats and criminal trespass charges. Hall County deputies said Rider was at the home of a woman to which he was acquainted located in the 4600 block of Ledan Extension on June 6 when he punched the Jeep and then threatened to burn the vehicle.

Rider was already out of bond for simple assault and criminal damage to property stemming from an incident deputies said happened in April.

Rider remained in jail as of Wednesday evening.