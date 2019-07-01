< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415677217" class="mod-wrapper Deputies: Man called 911, threatened to kill sheriff data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415677217-415676487" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/01/Clayton_KevenWesleyHenderson_070119_1561992121696_7460033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 10:42AM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Clayton County man is in custody after police say he called 911 to threaten to murder the county's sheriff.</p><p>Officials say Sunday morning between 1 and 2 a.m., a suspect called 911 twice from a cell phone and told the operator that he was going to kill Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.</p><p>In the second call, investigators say the suspect said he was going to go to Hill's home and kill him there.</p><p>After 911 operators provided copies of the calls to deputies, investigators identified the suspect as Keven Wesley Henderson.</p><p>Less than half a day after the calls were made, deputies found Henderson sleeping in a truck in the front yard of a home on Lake Harbin Road. He was taken into custody without incident.</p><p>Officials say Henderson is the second person this year to be arrested for allegedly sending illegal communications to Hill. 