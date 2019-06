Deputies in Lamar County are trying to piece together what led to the death of three people in two separate houses along a rural road Thursday. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White gave a preliminary timeline of their investigation during a 7 p.m. press conference.

Sheriff White said at 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to 159 Fredonia Church Road after receiving a call from a family member.

Faye Buckner told FOX 5 News she went to the home and pushed open the front door searching for her nephew, 50-year-old Al Ogletree, after getting a call from his employer wondering where he was.