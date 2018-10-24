< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:35PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Bibb County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting.</p> <p>Deputies said Troy Cunningham shot Connor Bridges on Northside Drive in August 2018.</p> <p>An off-duty investigator saw Cunningham on Mercer University Drive. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Double_murder_suicide_investigation_0_7396621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Double murder suicide investigation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 bodies found in 2 homes along rural road in Lamar County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Lamar County are trying to piece together what led to the death of three people in two separate houses along a rural road Thursday. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White gave a preliminary timeline of their investigation during a 7 p.m. press conference.</p><p>Sheriff White said at 1:57 p.m., deputies responded to 159 Fredonia Church Road after receiving a call from a family member.</p><p>Faye Buckner told FOX 5 News she went to the home and pushed open the front door searching for her nephew, 50-year-old Al Ogletree, after getting a call from his employer wondering where he was.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/professional-standards-commission-votes-investigating-6-gwinnett-county-educators" title="Professional Standards Commission votes investigating 6 Gwinnett County educators" data-articleId="412600727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/School_testing_scandal_0_7396637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/School_testing_scandal_0_7396637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/School_testing_scandal_0_7396637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/School_testing_scandal_0_7396637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/School_testing_scandal_0_7396637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="School testing scandal" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Professional Standards Commission votes investigating 6 Gwinnett County educators</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Rawlins </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six educators in Gwinnett County could potentially lose their teaching license. The Georgia Professional Standards Commission voted Thursday after reviewing complaints, alleging standardized testing procedures were violated at Grace Snell Middle School.</p><p>This comes just two weeks after Gwinnett County School District officials and investigators from the State Board of Education determined a teacher allowed more than 70 eighth-grade students to write on their formula sheets prior to taking the test.</p><p>“It’s like going to court,” said Paul Shaw, Director of Educator Ethics. “You have your day in court and then they make a decision on what the outcome is for you.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/vigil-held-for-grandmother-missing-for-more-than-25-days" title="Vigil held for grandmother missing for more than 25 days" data-articleId="412603769" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vigil_held_for_missing_grandmother_0_7396582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vigil_held_for_missing_grandmother_0_7396582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vigil_held_for_missing_grandmother_0_7396582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vigil_held_for_missing_grandmother_0_7396582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vigil_held_for_missing_grandmother_0_7396582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vigil held for missing grandmother" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vigil held for grandmother missing for more than 25 days</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family members of a grandmother missing for more than 24 days held a candlelight vigil Thursday night keeping the hope alive.</p><p>The family of 49-year-old Valeria Robinson held the vigil at Slyvan Plaza. Robinson was last seen at a home on Perkerson Road on May 19. Police said a man she was last seen with was found shot in the same house. He survived and police have since opened an investigation to see if the alleged suicide attempt was somehow connected to Robinson’s disappearance.</p><p>Robinson's children, sister, and mother hope their $15,000 rewards will bring their loved one back home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/residents-say-crime-is-top-priority-at-dekalb-county-town-hall-meeting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20SPRING%20TOWN%20HALL%2011P_00.00.05.13_1560482728624.png_7396610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20SPRING%20TOWN%20HALL%2011P_00.00.05.13_1560482728624.png_7396610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20SPRING%20TOWN%20HALL%2011P_00.00.05.13_1560482728624.png_7396610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20SPRING%20TOWN%20HALL%2011P_00.00.05.13_1560482728624.png_7396610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20SPRING%20TOWN%20HALL%2011P_00.00.05.13_1560482728624.png_7396610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Residents say crime is top priority at DeKalb County town hall meeting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vigil-held-for-grandmother-missing-for-more-than-25-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/V%20VALERIA%20ROBINSON%20SEARCH%2011P_00.00.32.06_1560482254994.png_7396605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/V%20VALERIA%20ROBINSON%20SEARCH%2011P_00.00.32.06_1560482254994.png_7396605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/V%20VALERIA%20ROBINSON%20SEARCH%2011P_00.00.32.06_1560482254994.png_7396605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/V%20VALERIA%20ROBINSON%20SEARCH%2011P_00.00.32.06_1560482254994.png_7396605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/V%20VALERIA%20ROBINSON%20SEARCH%2011P_00.00.32.06_1560482254994.png_7396605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil held for grandmother missing for more than 25 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/professional-standards-commission-votes-investigating-6-gwinnett-county-educators" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20INVESTIGATION%2010P%20_00.00.21.17_1560481622655.png_7396475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20INVESTIGATION%2010P%20_00.00.21.17_1560481622655.png_7396475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20INVESTIGATION%2010P%20_00.00.21.17_1560481622655.png_7396475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20INVESTIGATION%2010P%20_00.00.21.17_1560481622655.png_7396475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20INVESTIGATION%2010P%20_00.00.21.17_1560481622655.png_7396475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Professional Standards Commission votes investigating 6 Gwinnett County educators</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-bodies-found-in-2-homes-along-rural-road-in-lamar-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20LAMAR%20COUNTY%20MURDERS%2010P%20_00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png_7396168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20LAMAR%20COUNTY%20MURDERS%2010P%20_00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png_7396168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20LAMAR%20COUNTY%20MURDERS%2010P%20_00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png_7396168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20LAMAR%20COUNTY%20MURDERS%2010P%20_00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png_7396168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20LAMAR%20COUNTY%20MURDERS%2010P%20_00.00.31.29_1560481058098.png_7396168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 bodies found in 2 homes along rural road in Lamar County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/memphis-police-appeal-for-calm-after-marshals-kill-black-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/MEMPHIS%20RIOTS%20_00.01.04.01_1560480444002.png_7396135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/MEMPHIS%20RIOTS%20_00.01.04.01_1560480444002.png_7396135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/MEMPHIS%20RIOTS%20_00.01.04.01_1560480444002.png_7396135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/MEMPHIS%20RIOTS%20_00.01.04.01_1560480444002.png_7396135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/MEMPHIS%20RIOTS%20_00.01.04.01_1560480444002.png_7396135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memphis police appeal for calm after marshals kill black man</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> 