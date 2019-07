- U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being credited with helping DeKalb County capture one of their most wanted.

Marc Andrew Brooks, 29, of Lithonia, was taken into custody by CBP agents and DeKalb County sheriff's deputies Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Brooks was wanted for sexually assaulting his girlfriend's young child.

Brooks was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on two counts of felony aggravated child molestation and one count of felony rape.