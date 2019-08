- Deputies in Bibb County are investigating the homicide of a woman who was found dead in her home with her two small kids.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the homicide happened at a residence on the 2800 block of Walmar Drive in Macon.

Deputies were called to the scene after a maintenance worker arrived at the residence to do some repairs. When he got there, one of the women's children told him that "their mom was unresponsive," officials said.

Investigators have identified the woman as 26-year-old Morgan Smith. The two children were not injured during the incident and have been taken to a safe location.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.