By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/deputies-looking-for-1-wanted-man-end-up-arresting-7">FOX 5 News </a>
Posted Jul 26 2019 10:13PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 06:59PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420546472" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HALL COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Hall County deputies attempt to serve warrants on one wanted man and ended up with seven people in custody.</p><p>Authorities went to a home on Silverwood Drive Tuesday looking for 29-year-old Justin Brister, of Dahlonega. Investigators said Brister had warrants out of Lumpkin and Hall counties.</p><p>Officers detained one man right away, but say a second man released an aggressive dog on them. Deputies eventually calmed the dog.</p><p>Four other people then surrendered. After a search of the home, investigators found two more people hiding inside.</p><p>The following people were arrested, according to Hall County deputies:</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420546472-420544292"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420546472-420544292" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.09.20_1564193569072.png_7553208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><ul> <li>Donald Nalley, 34, of Dahlonega, for hindering apprehension of a criminal</li> <li>Wesley Martin, 27, of Dahlonega, for hindering apprehension of a criminal, aggravated assault on a police officer</li> <li>Jessica Brown, 39, of Dawsonville, for hindering apprehension of a criminal</li> <li>Tamera Brown, 30, of Jasper, for hindering apprehension of a criminal</li> <li>Christopher Strickland, 30, of Cumming, for aggravated assault on a police officer</li> <li>Quinton Bailey, 41, of Dawsonville, for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer</li> <li>Justin Brister, 29, of Dahlonega for aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing attempting to elude police, reckless driving, operating of a vehicle with an improper license plate, tire requirement, no passing zone, failure to maintain lane, stop sign, and multiple charges pending in Hall County.</li> </ul><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420546472-420544271"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420546472-420544271" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/V%20LUMPKIN%20SUSPECTS%20ARRESTS%206P_WAGAb281_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1564193567005.png_7553207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>All were booked into the Hall County jail.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 