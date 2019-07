- Hall County deputies attempt to serve warrants on one wanted man and ended up with seven people in custody.

Authorities went to a home on Silverwood Drive Tuesday looking for 29-year-old Justin Brister, of Dahlonega. Investigators said Brister had warrants out of Lumpkin and Hall counties.

Officers detained one man right away, but say a second man released an aggressive dog on them. Deputies eventually calmed the dog.

Four other people then surrendered. After a search of the home, investigators found two more people hiding inside.

The following people were arrested, according to Hall County deputies:

Donald Nalley, 34, of Dahlonega, for hindering apprehension of a criminal

Wesley Martin, 27, of Dahlonega, for hindering apprehension of a criminal, aggravated assault on a police officer

Jessica Brown, 39, of Dawsonville, for hindering apprehension of a criminal

Tamera Brown, 30, of Jasper, for hindering apprehension of a criminal

Christopher Strickland, 30, of Cumming, for aggravated assault on a police officer

Quinton Bailey, 41, of Dawsonville, for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Justin Brister, 29, of Dahlonega for aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing attempting to elude police, reckless driving, operating of a vehicle with an improper license plate, tire requirement, no passing zone, failure to maintain lane, stop sign, and multiple charges pending in Hall County.

All were booked into the Hall County jail.