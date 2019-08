- Multiple law enforcement agencies in central Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked off a work detail Thursday.

James Doyle Moss, 39, walked off a supervised off-site work detail at the Cordele State Farmers Market at 1901 U.S. Highway 41 N about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The Georgia Department of Corrections described Moss as 5-foot-6 and about 195 pounds, with blue eyes and red/auburn hair. He may be driving a black Toyota Camry with tag RSD3905.

Moss was assigned to Wilcox State Prison to serve time for burglary out of Bartow County and fleeing to elude out of Forsyth County, both from July 2015, according to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone who sees Moss should not approach and should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 404-291-8118.