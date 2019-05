- A Lulu woman was arrested after deputies said she assaulted a man with an ax.

Kaci Lavonne Gibbs, 32, was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The assault took place May 4 at a home in the 6300 block of River Plantation Drive. Deputies said Gibbs took and ax and struck the man with it on the hand. The man received a severe cut to the hand and received emergency medical treatment.

Deputies said Gibbs and the victim lived together.

Gibbs remained in the Hall County Jail, as of Wednesday evening, without bond.