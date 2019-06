- Deputies in Hall County have arrested a man and charged him with false imprisonment after a domestic investigation.

On Monday, Officials were called to a home on the 4600 block of Lake Falls Drive by the wife of the suspect, who officials say requested medical attention for herself.

When deputies and EMT personnel got to the home, they say 33-year-old Erik Devitis refused to let them inside the home.

After deputies were able to enter the home, they checked on the victim and arrested Devitis.

Devitis has been booked into the Hall County Jail after being charged with false imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction.