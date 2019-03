- Deputies in Rockdale County are searching for a man who held up a tobacco store at gunpoint earlier this week.

It happened Monday night around 9:20 p.m. at the Starship Enterprises located at 1682 Georgia Highway 138 in Conyers. Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies said a man walked into the store armed with a handgun, held two employees at gunpoint, before pistol whipping both and forcing them to strip their clothes off in the bathroom.

Investigators said the suspect ran when customers walked into the store.

Deputies released surveillance pictures from the store that night of the suspect.

Anyone with information or who recognized the man in the photos are asked to call Investigator Dylan Hinds at 770-278-8158, 470-825-5970, or email Dylan.Hinds@RockdaleCountyGA.Gov.