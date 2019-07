- Deputies in Jackson County spent Friday evening investigating a deadly shooting near the Hall County line.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said deputies responded to Highway 53 near the county line around 5 p.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting were scarce Friday night, but deputies said they asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist at the crime scene.

The sheriff said they were questioning something who was not a family member of the victim.