Deputies find wanted man naked, hiding in attic

- Deputies made a bizarre arrested at a Cherokee County home Tuesday morning.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to locate a couple wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in two separate jurisdictions. Deputies said they spotted their SUV at their apartment located above a detached garage in the 400 block of Victoria Road.

Deputies said they got no response when they initially knocked, but heard noises coming from inside. The property owner tried to use a key to open the door, but deputies said the key was broken off inside the lock. Eventually, deputies said 32-year-old Michelle White, wanted on a warrant out of Canton for failure to appear, opened the door. Deputies said they took her into custody and questioned her about her husband, 43-year-old James Louis White. She said she didn’t know if he was home or not.

Deputies said they spotted his license in plain sight and eventually found insulation hanging down from the ceiling. Deputies said they found James naked and hiding in the attic. Deputies said they took him in custody after allowing him to dress for a warrant out of Floyd County.

When asked by deputies as to why he was hiding in the attic, arrest records indicate James said his lawyer told him to.

In addition, James was charged with obstruction and Michelle was charged with hindering apprehension.

Both were booked into the Cherokee County Jail.