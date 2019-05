- The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said a landowner and his son will likely not face charges after shooting and killing a trespasser who opened fire on them Sunday night.

Investigators said Darrell Brown, 45, was discovered on a large property located along Bates Road. Deputies said the owner, Roger Prater, and his adult son, Nathan, confronted Brown. Deputies said Brown told the Praters he was looking for a way off the property. When Roger Prater showed Brown a gate he could leave through, deputies said the trespassing man pulled a handgun. Brown fired multiple shots, deputies said, striking Nathan Prater once.

Deputies said the son had a rifle on him and managed to fire off a round. Brown was struck and collapsed as he tried to run from the property, deputies said.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where deputies said Brown died of his injuries. Prater is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be performing an autopsy on Brown.

Investigators later learned Brown was visiting a nearby home and had shown the handgun to that person. Deputies said the person told investigators he was a convicted felon and shouldn’t have the gun. Investigators are still trying to determine why Brown walked away from that home and ended up on the Prater’s property.

The sheriff’s office took Brown’s vehicle he was driving into their possession. Deputies said they found an addition firearm inside.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office had been searching for Brown for an active arrest warrant stemming from a probation violation.

The district attorney is expected to review the case, but the sheriff’s office said they believe Prater acted in self-defense and deputies have no plans to file charges.