- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Deputies say that Caleb James Simpson was riding his skateboard in his yard on Wayne Drive Tuesday morning around 7:45.

When Caleb's mother went to get him for school, he was gone, and she couldn't find him anywhere.

Deputies and a search dog are now searching for the missing boy.

Caleb has been described as 4-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 50 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers jersey and black pants. He was carrying a black backpack and a green skateboard.

If you have any information that can help find Caleb, please call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.