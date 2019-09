- Oglethorpe County deputies have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a missing man.

Jimmy Anglin was reported missing almost two years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation received test results this week from evidence found last year that links the men to Anglin's death.

Deputies arrested and charged Robert Jordan with murder Thursday in Barrow County.

They also arrested and charged his brother, Steve Jordan earlier this week on charges of concealing a death.