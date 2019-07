- There was more back-to-school excitement in Atlanta Wednesday.

Students at two elementary schools in the city will receive brand new school supplies ahead of the beginning of the year.

This, thanks to the Department of Community Supervision's Day of Service.

It's a statewide effort to collect school supplies for students in need.

Wednesday, event coordinators brought supplies to Perkerson Elementary and Thomasville Heights Elementary.

Supplies included everything from pens and pencils to lunch boxes and backpacks.