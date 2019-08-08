< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Democratic state lawmakers call for gun safety changes Democratic state lawmakers call for gun safety changes
Posted Aug 08 2019 05:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 06:19PM EDT Image Gallery 7 PHOTOS style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/P%20GUN%20CONTROL%20LAWMAKERS%205P_00.01.17.28_1565302681981.png_7582082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422913217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P GUN CONTROL LAWMAKERS 5P_00.01.17.28_1565302681981.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/P%20GUN%20CONTROL%20LAWMAKERS%205P_00.01.26.20_1565302684931.png_7582083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422913217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P GUN CONTROL LAWMAKERS 5P_00.01.26.20_1565302684931.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/P%20GUN%20CONTROL%20LAWMAKERS%205P_00.00.34.14_1565302681860.png_7582081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422913217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P GUN CONTROL LAWMAKERS 5P_00.00.34.14_1565302681860.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/P%20GUN%20CONTROL%20LAWMAKERS%205P_00.00.14.16_1565302679127.png_7582079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422913217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P GUN CONTROL LAWMAKERS 5P_00.00.14.16_1565302679127.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/P%20GUN%20CONTROL%20LAWMAKERS%205P_00.00.20.04_1565302679325.png_7582080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422913217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P GUN CONTROL LAWMAKERS 5P_00.00.20.04_1565302679325.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/P%20GUN%20CONTROL%20LAWMAKERS%205P_00.00.04.16_1565302676828.png_7582077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422913217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P GUN CONTROL LAWMAKERS 5P_00.00.04.16_1565302676828.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" Democratic state lawmakers call for gun safety By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 05:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 06:19PM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Days after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, some democratic Georgia lawmakers called for changes to the state's gun laws.

"We typically always say, 'we vote the way our constituents want us to vote.' Well, 90% of Americans want background checks. In fact, as a little league coach I had to get a background check," said State Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone. "To be a big brother, big sister mentor, I had to get a background check."

The small group of legislators held a news conference to express their support for some of the ideas being floated nationally, including stronger background checks for gun purchases and an assault weapons ban.

They also said they wanted to revive House Bill 970, a proposal from the 2018 legislative session that would have banned long guns from public assemblies of two or more people.

"This is not about the Second Amendment," said Rep. Jackson. "This is about pro-public safety."

Under current Georgia law, anyone who buys a firearm from a licensed dealer must undergo a National Instant Criminal Background Check, or NICS. Private gun sales, where one person buys a gun from another, are exempt. Though it is against the law for anyone to sell a gun to a convicted felon.

Sellers are not required to perform a background check if the buyer has a valid Georgia Weapons Carry License. To get a carry permit, one must fill out an application at their local probate court, get fingerprinted and undergo both a criminal history and background check. It takes about 30 days for law enforcement to approve a license and they are valid for five years. The cost varies from county to county, but according to the state, the average is $75.

Democrats at Thursday's press conference said their primary purpose was to engage to community and encourage them to contact their state lawmakers about the gun debate. They said they had not yet reached out to republican legislators to talk about compromise.

"The Speaker has not been contacted by any member of the Democratic Caucus on this issue in recent weeks," said Kaleb McMichen, spokesman for House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. "That said, Speaker Ralston is proud that, under his leadership, the House has led on mental health reform and hates crimes legislation. Deputies: Manhunt for inmate who walked off work detail in Cordele
By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 03:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 04:48PM EDT

Multiple law enforcement agencies in central Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked off a work detail Thursday.

James Doyle Moss, 39, walked off a supervised off-site work detail at the Cordele State Farmers Market at 1901 U.S. Highway 41 N about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The Georgia Department of Corrections described Moss as 5-foot-6 and about 195 pounds, with blue eyes and red/auburn hair. He may be driving a black Toyota Camry with tag RSD3905.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ice-cream-truck-owner-headed-to-prison-for-sex-with-14-year-old-girl" title="Ice-cream truck owner headed to prison for raping 14-year-old girl" data-articleId="422897824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Ice-cream truck owner headed to prison for raping 14-year-old girl
By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 04:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:29PM EDT

A man has been convicted of raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl who worked for him inside his ice-cream truck, authorities said Thursday.

Khabir Daniel, 45, was found guilty of child molestation, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was sentenced to 25 years to serve in prison with life on probation, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

On July 25, 2018, Atlanta police responded to a call of suspicious activity involving an ice-cream truck parked in a vacant lot on Carter Street. The caller reported that “the ice-cream truck was rocking in a back-and-forth motion.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/escaped-tennessee-convict-could-have-left-state-52k-reward" title="Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward" data-articleId="422902477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward
By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press
Posted Aug 08 2019 04:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:09PM EDT

A Tennessee convict suspected of killing a longtime corrections employee and escaping a prison on a tractor could have left the state, authorities said Thursday as the manhunt for the elusive inmate intensified. Most Recent https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Investigation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ice-cream-truck-owner-headed-to-prison-for-sex-with-14-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ice-cream truck owner headed to prison for raping 14-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a Hall County deputy saves choking student's life https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/08162018%20SRO%20WHHS%20Marley%201_1565295162208.jpg_7581858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/08162018%20SRO%20WHHS%20Marley%201_1565295162208.jpg_7581858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hall&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Deputy&#x20;Zack&#x20;Marley&#x20;is&#x20;assigned&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;resource&#x20;officer&#x20;at&#x20;West&#x20;Hall&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hall&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hall County deputy saves choking student's life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-inmate-walked-off-work-detail-in-cordele" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div Deputies: Manhunt for inmate who walked off work detail in Cordele Missing Cobb County man with dementia found safe https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/earl-burney-missing-cobb-1280_1565292845594_7581751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing Cobb County man with dementia found safe</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 