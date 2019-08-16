While Sen. Booker advocated for infrastructure improvements in low-income neighborhoods and an increase in the minimum wage, he spent much of his time talking about faith and encouraging churchgoers to be active participants in the political process.
"These are life or death issue. We cannot sit on the sidelines," said Booker. "Now is the moment."
Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will take part in the series Saturday.
Posted Aug 16 2019 06:10AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 05:20PM EDT
It started with the sound of breaking glass during a reported home invasion and ended with deadly shots being fired, police in South Fulton said.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Valley Brook Lane. South Fulton Police made it sound like a case of self-dense early Friday morning, but FOX 5 News has since seen unusual activity linked to the investigation.
Officers were seen towing the homeowner's cars away, a Porsche and two BMWs, and seizing other property as well. That property included big-screen TVs, furniture such as an ornate end table and a very large coffee table.
Posted Aug 16 2019 05:39PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 05:52PM EDT
A man frightens customers when he enters a grocer cursing and carrying what police describe as an assault-style rifle.
It is not a robbery but a dispute between that unidentified man and the shopowner.
The merchant explained he had extended credit -- as he does with other shoppers -- so they could pick up items and settle up at the first of the month.
Posted Aug 16 2019 05:53PM EDT
Three men have been arrested in the armed robbery at a bank ATM in Griffin Friday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the Region’s Bank located on W. Taylor Street. Griffin Police the men fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Deputies with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office were able to almost immediately catch up with the car and give chase. The chase ended up on Interstate 75 around Exit 218 where Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were waiting.