e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411185702" data-article-version="1.0">Democratic Presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411185702" data-article-version="1.0">Democratic Presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411185702" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Democratic Presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/democratic-presidential-hopefuls-visit-atlanta" data-title="Democratic Presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/democratic-presidential-hopefuls-visit-atlanta" addthis:title="Democratic Presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411185702.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411185702");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411185702-411184865"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411185702-411184865" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:claire.simms@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/democratic-presidential-hopefuls-visit-atlanta">Claire Simms</a>, <a By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 06 2019 01:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 01:38PM EDT kicked off Thursday's events by speaking at the African American Leadership Summit at the Westin Hotel. He urged fellow democrats not to make the 2020 race about President Donald Trump, but instead about the issues that impact Americans like healthcare and economic opportunity. Booker said that is the key to winning even traditionally conservative states like Georgia. </p> <p>"What we need to do is to get people out to vote," Booker told reporters after his remarks. "This is a blue state and it means that we need to go back to organizing and build a 50 state party. Texas is a blue state. Iowa is a blue state if you get people organized and out to vote. We have hundreds of thousands for example, of African Americans that are not registered in this state. Well, there's your difference right there for many elections. So, I want this not to be an election about one guy in one office. The roadway to the scene of the accident was blocked by NY State Troopers. (FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One cadet was killed, 20 were injured along with two Army soldiers in an accident involving a training vehicle at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Thursday morning, officials said.</p><p>The vehicle overturned at approximately 6:45 a.m. in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle off Route 293 at the Camp Natural Bridge training site.</p><p>The school tweeted at 8:18 a.m. that emergency vehicles responded to the scene where cadet summer training takes place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dekalb-triple-shooting-leaves-2-dead" title="DeKalb County triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/2_dead__1_hurt_in_deadly_triple_shooting_0_7358252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/2_dead__1_hurt_in_deadly_triple_shooting_0_7358252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/2_dead__1_hurt_in_deadly_triple_shooting_0_7358252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/2_dead__1_hurt_in_deadly_triple_shooting_0_7358252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/2_dead__1_hurt_in_deadly_triple_shooting_0_7358252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2 dead, 1 hurt in deadly triple shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeKalb County triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men are dead, another person is in hospitalized after an overnight triple shooting in DeKalb County.</p><p>Police say late Wednesday night 4 to 5 shots were fired at the end of Woodmere Drive in unicorportated Lithonia. Arriving officers found one man dead in a vehicle. The other two were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died. Paramedics could be seen working on one of the injured men in the street before he was transported.</p><p>Police spent hours combing the area for clues, and even brought in dogs to look for evidence. Detectives say at least for now they aren't searching for any suspects, saying it's possible the men all shot each other. Investigators are still working to identify the men involved in the shooting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm" title="Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/calves_1559785177545_7357169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/calves_1559785177545_7357169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/calves_1559785177545_7357169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/calves_1559785177545_7357169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/calves_1559785177545_7357169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The footage was secretly recorded last year by an investigator for Animal Recovery Mission. The group says the investigator worked for several months at Fair Oaks Farms." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While authorities investigated a graphic video released by an animal rights group allegedly showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at an Indiana dairy farm, retailers began pulling the company's products from their shelves.</p><p>The disturbing video (warning: the footage is graphic) was secretly recorded last year by an investigator for the Miami-based Animal Recovery Mission group. The group says the investigator worked for several months at Fair Oaks Farms, one of the largest dairy producers in the country and a popular destination for school field trips.</p><p>The video shows newborn calves being thrown in and out of their huts by employees, young calves being kicked in the head and the carcasses of dead calves piled together in the dirt. The footage also shows employees striking calves with their hands, feet and steel rods and calves being burnt with branding irons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kirk-franklin-talks-long-live-love-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kirk_1559839210603.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kirk Franklin talks Long Live Love on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190606170638"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/great-food-truck-race-features-local-caterer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NOLA Creations participates in Great Food Truck Race"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Great Food Truck Race features local caterer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/fernbank-museum-lures-monsters-for-new-exhibit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_MonsterFish_060619_1559824003831_7358490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_MonsterFish_060619_1559824003831.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fernbank Museum lures "Monsters" for new exhibit</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column 