- Four of the biggest names in the democratic race for president are in Atlanta Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke will all take part in events put on by the Democratic National Committee.

The biggest event of the day is the IWillVote Gala, an evening fundraiser with tickets starting at $1,000.

Senator Booker kicked off Thursday's events by speaking at the African American Leadership Summit at the Westin Hotel. He urged fellow democrats not to make the 2020 race about President Donald Trump, but instead about the issues that impact Americans like healthcare and economic opportunity. Booker said that is the key to winning even traditionally conservative states like Georgia.

"What we need to do is to get people out to vote," Booker told reporters after his remarks. "This is a blue state and it means that we need to go back to organizing and build a 50 state party. Texas is a blue state. Iowa is a blue state if you get people organized and out to vote. We have hundreds of thousands for example, of African Americans that are not registered in this state. Well, there's your difference right there for many elections. So, I want this not to be an election about one guy in one office. This has got to be a movement election because in communities like rural Georgia, in tough, below-the-poverty-line census tracts in Atlanta, this is not just--it can't just be about going back to the days before Donald Trump because there were challenges in rural Georgia before Donald Trump was elected."

Mayor Buttigieg will also address the summit Thursday afternoon.

Vice President Biden and Congressman O'Rourke have multiple stops planned, including the gala.