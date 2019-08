- Democratic candidates in the presidential primary race are making a stop in Atlanta to try and win support.

Democrats Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Julian Castro sat down to answer questions during the Black Church Presidential Candidate Conversation Series at the Georgia International Convention Center Friday.

Buttigieg highlighted the minimum wage when asked about economic opporunity.

Castro talked about reversing the current immigration policy on President Donald Trump's so-called Muslim ban and the crisis at the border.

Sen. Booker garnered the most engagement from the audience, urging voters to act no matter who they support.

On Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders are sitting down for a conversation with Pastor Leah Daughtry and Pastor Michael McBride.

Next week, almost all of the Democratic candidates will be campaigning in Iowa.