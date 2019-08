- Delta Air Lines is looking to fill nearly 1,000 new flight attendant positions.

The Atlanta-based airline is searching for flight attendants to join the team in 2020. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and a had a high school degree or GED.

Each applicant must be fluent in English, but Delta is also looking for bilingual applicants who can speak Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

Those thousand flight attendants could be flying to more than 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Successful candidates will train for six weeks in Atlanta.

To learn more about Delta’s flight attendant program click here.