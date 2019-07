- Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is revamping the experience of flying economy ... with a small catch.

The airline will begin to offer hot towels, bistro-style dining, and a free "welcome cocktail" peach Bellini to all of its passengers on specific flights.

But if you're just taking a quick jump on the friendly skies, you're out of luck.

The service will be offered to passengers on international flights.

Delta officials say the company wants to invest in every customer, regardless of where they sit.

The new in-flight luxuries will start in November.