- Hundreds of DeKalb County youth have gotten summer jobs and internships through the county's employment program.

More than 2,700 youth applied for 400 positions as part of the 2019 DeKalb Works Summer Youth Employment Program, which connects people between the ages of 14 and 24 with public and private jobs.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming response to this youth employment and empowerment program,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement. “In addition to receiving a paycheck, these youth are being introduced to job skills and a work ethic that will benefit them as they progress through life.”

In 2019, employers providing opportunities through the program include Ricoh, Allstate Insurance, Grady Health Systems, Wade Walker YMCA, and more. Over 100 public partners are also offering jobs.

The program will also provide training for interns before the start of their work assignments.

The program, now in its third year, has provided around 1,100 jobs.

To find out more about employement opportunities, check online at www.worksourcedekalb.org or by calling 404-687-3400.