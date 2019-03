- DeKalb Police are searching for the person who killed a 58-year-old father of six and burned his body.

Loved ones identify the man as Darnley Colin Marshall.

"Who would do something like that to him?" said sister Olive Haly. "Come forward and speak the truth."

Police said park workers at the Southeast Athletic Complex off Hillvale Road discovered the man's burned body last Thursday morning. The dumpster beside it was also burned.

A police report said that workers found the gate had been secured with a chain, yet the park gate is never locked.

Police could not identify him that morning.

Loved ones found out about Marshall's death Friday.

According to family members, Marshall's cell phone as well as his 2015 red Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle is still missing.

Police are searching for clues related to a motive and any possible suspects.

A vigil will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Southeast Athletic Complex to pray for answers and seek justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dekalb County Police. Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.