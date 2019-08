- Monday, August 5, marks the first day of school for thousands more metro Atlanta children. That includes kids in DeKalb County and Gwinnett County.

Several other counties are also headed back on Monday, including Coweta, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Griffin-Spalding, Heard and Clarke.

Pickens County and Lumpkin County will go back to school on Tuesday. Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools go back next week.

