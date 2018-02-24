DeKalb County teen says bullies torment her daily

- A DeKalb County High School senior told FOX 5's Portia Bruner, bullies at her school are tormenting her with threats of physical violence. She read the profanity-laced texts she said she received Tuesday.

"You're dead. You're nothing but a snitch and you should just go kill yourself. Drop dead and die. If you need help, I'll help you," said the 17-year-old as she read the text from her phone.

The teen read another text she said she received Thursday--shortly after she reported the bullies to the principal.

"You are a B----! Go to the [principal's] office again and I'll shoot you or have somebody do it for me," she said as she read the last of the text.

The high school senior said the sender and a couple of other girls started harassing her in November and haven't let up. She told me she skipped school Friday because of the threatening text and because she feels her efforts to address the problem according to DeKalb County's school handbook guidelines have fallen on deaf ears. Friday evening, DeKalb County's school superintendent, Dr. Stephen Green, issued a statement about the case:

“The health and welfare of our students is vital. Bullying is unacceptable conduct in the DeKalb County School District. The school diligently followed our established protocols and requirements for addressing bullying, including discipline for those students found to be involved.”

The student said she hopes that means she can feel safe when she returns to school Monday.

"This has been going on since November. She should be gone by now," the teenager said. Her message to other students getting bullied:

"Don't get to the point where you want to kill yourself because you give them something over you.

You have to be strong and get through it."