- DeKalb County will tear down a home in Stone Mountain Wednesday. It's part of the county's effort to fight blight.

The home on Forest East Lane will come down Wednesday morning. The backhoe was already in place Tuesday evening.

It will be the 67th property the county has demolished this year.

Since 2017, the county has demolished hundreds of blighted properties. Just last month, workers tore down six blighted properties at the "Hillside" condos in Decatur.

In May, the county tore down condos in the Brandon Hills community in Clarkston. The complex was plagued by code violations, fires, and abandoned buildings.

And in March, the county tore down an abandoned home along Muirforest Drive near Stone Mountain. Neighbors were happy to see it go. They called it an eyesore.

