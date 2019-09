- A human case of West Nile Virus was confirmed Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. This is the first case for the county in 2019.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said the patient is a woman in her 50s who lives in East Atlanta. Officials said she has since recovered from the illness.

Last year, the county had two human cases, one of which was fatal.

SEE ALSO: Health officials: DeKalb County woman dies from West Nile

West Nile virus is passed to humans by infected mosquitoes. Most people infected show no symptoms, while others suffer headaches, fever, and fatigue. In rare cases, West Nile can be deadly.

The elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions are most at risk.

RELATED: West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in DeKalb County

Health officials suggest eliminating standing water, trimming tall grass, and making sure to wear insect repellent.

SEE ALSO: Georgia officials confirm first West Nile infection of 2019