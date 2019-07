The heartache and aguish were palpable as Valentina Raquel Fiorillo spoke to reporters about the sudden loss of her husband, Marten Bijvan, who was killed early Wednesday by a DUI suspect.

"He was on his way to work to support me, to support him, to support our dreams and now he's gone. I'm feeling like any wife would feel if they just lost their husband. I just had to watch what happened in court, it's very sad," Fiorillo said.

The widow went to the Fulton County Jail to see the 34-year-old woman accused of killing her husband in a DUI crash. The judge denied bond for Antoinette Battle, who hid her face from news cameras during the Thursday morning hearing.