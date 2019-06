- DeKalb County Police are dealing with a spike this year in the number of homicides.

Investigators report 63 killings this year, compared to 37 in June of 2018, FOX 5 News has learned.

There are a number of initiatives, both new and ongoing, geared towards reducing crime and building community engagement, including the H.A.L.T. program and community roll calls.

There will be a community roll call on Bouldercrest Road near Ellenwood Friday at 6 a.m.