- It was a life or death situation caught on camera in DeKalb County as a woman threatened to jump from an interstate bridge.

Police body cam video shows the June 23 rescue.

Officers immediately shut down all traffic on Interstate 20 and Candler Road.

Police then spent several minutes trying to calm the woman and convince her not to jump.

Body cam video showed one of the officers tying a rope or belt around the woman's waist to keep her from falling.

She was eventually pulled to safety.

The responding officer later posted an emotional message about the rescue on Facebook.

He wrote in part, "The incident has given purpose to my 18-year police career. This woman helped me just as much as I helped her."