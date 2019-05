A teenage girl was found dead near the pool of a Roswell apartment complex Wednesday morning. Police have since called her death suspicious.

The teen's body was found at the Atlantic Newtown apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road. Roswell police said maintenance workers called just after 10 a.m. to report finding a body near the pool area.

SKYFOX 5 flew over an area of the apartment complex which had been roped off by police as they gathered and documented the scene.