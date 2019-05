- Police are investigating a deadly crash in DeKalb County which happened late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. near the 600 block of the southbound lanes of Hambrick Road near Memorial Drive. DeKalb County Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger heading north on Hambrick crossed the median and struck the driver of a Moped Scooter heading southbound.

The driver of the Moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Charger was taken into custody.

Neither drivers’ names have been released.