- DeKalb County held a renovation kick-off event for one its libraries Monday.

It happened at the Sue Kellogg Library on Leon Street in downtown Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was on hand to talk about the project.

Once renovations are complete, visitors can expect an updated floor plan and new finishes.

Library Director Alison Weissinger says the community is excited about the upgrades.

It's been more than 20 years since this branch was last renovated.

The library will be closed during construction.