DeKalb County deputy sheriff, K-9 injured in deadly head-on crash

- A DeKalb County Deputy and his K-9 partner were injured in a deadly head-on crash Friday morning.

Deputy Sheriff Phillip J. Snow, a 22-year veteran with the agency, and his K-9 partner Tomi, were heading eastbound on Covington Highway around 9:45 a.m. when DeKalb County Police said a driver traveling in the opposite direction lost control and struck the deputy’s K-9 Chevy Tahoe.

Snow was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious, but stable condition. The sheriff’s office said he was alert and responding to questions when he was taken to the hospital.

Tomi was taken to the agency’s veterinarian and has since been treated and released.

The driver of the other vehicle, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the cause of the crash.