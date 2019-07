- It was a back-to-school celebration in DeKalb County Friday.

It marked the 10th annual Community Day with the Sheriff event.

Sheriff Jeffrey Mann hosted the event Wednesday morning at Stars and Strikes Entertainment in Stone Mountain.

Every year, the sheriff's office partners with community service agencies and faith-based groups, to put on a fun event for some 100 young people, as well as give them free school supplies to set them up for success for the upcoming school year.

Deputies also spent the day with the kids playing games, bowling, and eating pizza.